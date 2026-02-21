D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Stake Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,636,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $494,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,567,000 after acquiring an additional 450,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,854,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,972,000 after acquiring an additional 333,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,827,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,978 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $164.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $184.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.58.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,870.35. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $182.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $163.00 price objective on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

