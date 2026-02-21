Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.3940, with a volume of 96925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.50 target price on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 92.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc (NYSE: CTOS) is a North American provider of specialty rental equipment, parts and services. The company’s fleet encompasses a wide range of assets, including cranes, aerial work platforms, trench safety and shoring equipment, fluid management solutions, generators and other industrial machinery. Customers rely on Custom Truck One Source to support projects in construction, energy, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, municipalities and large-scale events.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Custom Truck One Source has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of more than 140 branch locations across the United States and Canada.

