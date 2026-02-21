Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK is Towle & Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Towle & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 689,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,395 shares during the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield makes up about 2.8% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 180,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 103,968 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 897,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 208,129 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 486.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,117,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after acquiring an additional 926,664 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 68.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 206,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE CWK opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.47. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 0.86%.The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp set a $19.00 target price on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Key Headlines Impacting Cushman & Wakefield

Here are the key news stories impacting Cushman & Wakefield this week:

Q4 results beat expectations — CWK reported $0.54 EPS vs. a $0.53 consensus and revenue of $2.91B vs. $2.83B expected; revenue rose ~10.8% YoY. The print and topline growth are the primary near‑term catalysts supporting the stock.

Management highlights capital‑markets growth and AI adoption as priorities — the earnings commentary and slide deck emphasize fee growth from capital markets and plans to drive operating leverage, which could boost margins if execution continues.

Product differentiation: CWK launched an AI‑momentum model for the built environment — a proprietary offering that could help win advisory mandates and upsell services as clients seek AI insights for leasing, valuation and portfolio strategy.

Investor reaction and momentum — several retail/investor writeups flagged the quarter as a catalyst and highlighted strong upside reaction following the release.

Earnings call and transcript provide color but no major new guidance — management reiterated focus areas (capital markets, AI, operating leverage); investors will watch for concrete margin progress and updated guidance in future quarters.

Analyst notes and writeups recap the beat and metrics — useful for detail but largely confirm the headline strength rather than changing the outlook today.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

