Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.9 billion-$11.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “positive” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 2,526,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 2.23%.The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

More Cushman & Wakefield News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cushman & Wakefield this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — CWK reported $0.54 EPS vs. a $0.53 consensus and revenue of $2.91B vs. $2.83B expected; revenue rose ~10.8% YoY. The print and topline growth are the primary near‑term catalysts supporting the stock. MSN: Q4 sales beat

Q4 results beat expectations — CWK reported $0.54 EPS vs. a $0.53 consensus and revenue of $2.91B vs. $2.83B expected; revenue rose ~10.8% YoY. The print and topline growth are the primary near‑term catalysts supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management highlights capital‑markets growth and AI adoption as priorities — the earnings commentary and slide deck emphasize fee growth from capital markets and plans to drive operating leverage, which could boost margins if execution continues. Yahoo: Q4 deep dive

Management highlights capital‑markets growth and AI adoption as priorities — the earnings commentary and slide deck emphasize fee growth from capital markets and plans to drive operating leverage, which could boost margins if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Product differentiation: CWK launched an AI‑momentum model for the built environment — a proprietary offering that could help win advisory mandates and upsell services as clients seek AI insights for leasing, valuation and portfolio strategy. BusinessWire: AI momentum model

Product differentiation: CWK launched an AI‑momentum model for the built environment — a proprietary offering that could help win advisory mandates and upsell services as clients seek AI insights for leasing, valuation and portfolio strategy. Positive Sentiment: Investor reaction and momentum — several retail/investor writeups flagged the quarter as a catalyst and highlighted strong upside reaction following the release. AAII: Why stock is up

Investor reaction and momentum — several retail/investor writeups flagged the quarter as a catalyst and highlighted strong upside reaction following the release. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcript provide color but no major new guidance — management reiterated focus areas (capital markets, AI, operating leverage); investors will watch for concrete margin progress and updated guidance in future quarters. Seeking Alpha: Earnings call transcript

Earnings call and transcript provide color but no major new guidance — management reiterated focus areas (capital markets, AI, operating leverage); investors will watch for concrete margin progress and updated guidance in future quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and writeups recap the beat and metrics — useful for detail but largely confirm the headline strength rather than changing the outlook today. Zacks: Key metrics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4,473.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 126.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 85.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.