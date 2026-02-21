CSL (ASX:CSL) Insider Robert Cuthbertson Buys 183 Shares of Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Cuthbertson acquired 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$151.56 per share, with a total value of A$27,734.93.

CSL Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.32.

CSL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $1.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 121.0%. CSL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.38%.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants. The CSL Seqirus segment provides influenza related products and pandemic services to governments. The CSL Vifor segment offers products in the therapeutic areas of iron deficiency and nephrology.

