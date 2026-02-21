Critical Analysis: 3 E Network Technology Group (NASDAQ:MASK) versus Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) and 3 E Network Technology Group (NASDAQ:MASK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Wipro shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wipro and 3 E Network Technology Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $10.43 billion 2.28 $1.54 billion $0.14 16.18 3 E Network Technology Group $4.84 million 0.74 $760,000.00 N/A N/A

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than 3 E Network Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wipro and 3 E Network Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 14.61% 15.35% 10.00% 3 E Network Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wipro and 3 E Network Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 2 2 0 0 1.50 3 E Network Technology Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Wipro beats 3 E Network Technology Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. It serves customers in various industry sectors, such as communications, retail connectivity and services, consumer goods, healthcare, technology products and platforms, banking and financial services, energy, manufacturing and resources, capital markets and insurance, and hi-tech. The IT Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software and data storage products, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. It serves enterprises in various industries primarily in the Indian market, which comprise the government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Bengaluru, India.

About 3 E Network Technology Group

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business-to-business information technology business solutions. It offers business solutions to a variety of industries and sectors, including food establishments, real estate, exhibition and conferencing, and clean energy utilities. The company was founded on October 6, 2021 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

