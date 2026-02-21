CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel James Kasinger Sells 2,112 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Kasinger sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $111,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 85,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,346.70. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.72. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 16,569.77% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting CRISPR Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting CRISPR Therapeutics this week:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.24.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 59.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

