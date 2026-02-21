CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 6,967 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $366,324.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 226,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,888,653.48. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,552,500.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Samarth Kulkarni sold 60,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,613,800.00.

CRSP opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 16,569.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. GSK plc purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $168,890,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 76.9% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,764,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 98.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after buying an additional 1,025,979 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 94.4% during the third quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 2,038,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,132,000 after buying an additional 989,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,082,000 after buying an additional 859,334 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

