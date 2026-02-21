Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 5.1%

CRDO stock opened at $124.06 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $213.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.83 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.25.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 26.63%.The firm had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $2,300,463.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 252,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,257,686.25. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total value of $241,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,892,034 shares in the company, valued at $758,128,014.78. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 917,976 shares of company stock valued at $136,567,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

