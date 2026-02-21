Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $123.43 and last traded at $124.06. 5,159,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 6,834,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Credo Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.83 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.19.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $9,608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,613,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,458,986.70. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 370,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $56,680,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,276,000. The trade was a 48.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 917,976 shares of company stock valued at $136,567,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

See Also

