COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $9.34. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 7,001 shares.

CICOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, COSCO SHIPPING currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) is the international trading name of a major Chinese state-owned integrated shipping and logistics company. The firm provides ocean transport and related maritime services across a broad range of cargo types, and it operates as part of China’s strategic shipping sector. The company’s activities cover container liner shipping, dry bulk and tanker services, terminal operations, and integrated logistics solutions that support global trade flows.

Core services include scheduled container shipping on major east–west and regional trade lanes, bulk carrier and tanker operations for commodity transport, and ownership or management of port terminals and stevedoring facilities.

