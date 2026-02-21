Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Stock Holdings Trimmed by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,550 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 209.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Curat Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93.7% during the second quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

CTVA opened at $76.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

