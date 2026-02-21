Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 18.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,284,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after buying an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $77.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Featured Articles

