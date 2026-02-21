COPT Defense Properties (CDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on April 15th

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 4.9% increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

COPT Defense Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years.

Shares of CDP opened at $32.44 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.86.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $197.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company’s portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

