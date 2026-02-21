Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,698 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $28,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $2,409,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.91.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $156.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.44. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $196.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.35%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.