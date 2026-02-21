Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Director Hernandez Margarita Palau Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Conduent Stock Up 11.2%

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Conduent Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 5.59%.The firm had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent by 28,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 89.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Conduent Incorporated is a global provider of diversified business process services with a focus on delivering digital platforms and automation solutions. The company serves clients across a variety of industries including healthcare, transportation, public sector, financial services and human resources. By combining technology-enabled services with data analytics and artificial intelligence, Conduent helps organizations streamline operations, enhance customer experiences and improve overall efficiency.

Key offerings from Conduent encompass customer engagement and transaction processing, digital payment solutions, eligibility and enrollment services for health and welfare programs, and workforce management tools.

