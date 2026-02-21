Comparing Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) & Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Option Care Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Option Care Health and Xcelerate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 2 9 1 2.92 Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Option Care Health currently has a consensus target price of $37.58, suggesting a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Option Care Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Option Care Health has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcelerate has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Option Care Health and Xcelerate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health 3.78% 17.89% 7.20% Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Option Care Health and Xcelerate”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $5.00 billion 1.13 $211.82 million $1.26 28.33 Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Option Care Health has higher revenue and earnings than Xcelerate.

Summary

Option Care Health beats Xcelerate on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders. It also offers treatments to manage the progression of neurological disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and other neurological disorder; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders, such as hemophilia and von Willebrand diseases; therapies for women with high-risk pregnancies; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications, as well as nursing services. The company markets its services through patient referrals, including physicians, hospital discharge planners, hospital personnel, health maintenance organizations, and preferred provider organizations. Option Care Health, Inc. is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc. acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment. It also provides Ceramedx, a natural plant based therapeutic skin care product; Earth Science Beauty, which offers natural facial skincare targeted to specific skin types. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc. Xcelerate Inc. was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

