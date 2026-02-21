Comparing Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) & REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REGENXBIO and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $161.32 million 2.55 -$227.10 million ($3.47) -2.35 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.48 million ($0.19) -2.49

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REGENXBIO. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REGENXBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

88.1% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.6% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for REGENXBIO and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 1 1 8 0 2.70 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 1 1 0 0 1.50

REGENXBIO currently has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 241.52%. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 534.25%. Given Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Risk and Volatility

REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares REGENXBIO and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -110.29% -78.29% -34.49% Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -74.57% -68.96%

Summary

REGENXBIO beats Anebulo Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also develops RGX-121 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II that is in Phase III clinical trial; RGX-111 for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II; and RGX-381 to treat the ocular manifestations of CLN2 disease. In addition, the company licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Further, it has a collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Global Enterprises Ltd. to develop ABBV-RGX-314 outside the United States. REGENXBIO Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

