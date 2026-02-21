Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4105 per share and revenue of $904.7840 million for the quarter.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 917.9% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA (NYSE: CCU) is a Chile-based beverages company with operations across Latin America. The company engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, soft drinks, wines, mineral water and other non-alcoholic beverages. Through a combination of owned brands and licensing agreements, CCU serves both domestic and export markets with a diversified portfolio designed to meet evolving consumer tastes.

In its beer segment, CCU produces flagship brands such as Cristal, Escudo and Royal Guard, while also brewing international labels under license, including Heineken in select markets.

