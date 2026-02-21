CoinLoan Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $641.63 Thousand (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $641.63 thousand and approximately $0.44 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets. Telegram, Medium”

