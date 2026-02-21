Cogent Biosciences, Inc. $COGT Stock Position Reduced by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,716 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 110.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 4,661,150.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 93,223 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $467,000.

COGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

In related news, insider Jessica Sachs sold 82,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $3,198,245.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 133,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,400.60. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Edward Robinson sold 90,000 shares of Cogent Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $3,486,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 140,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,677.48. This represents a 39.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,737,642 shares of company stock valued at $136,600,345. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COGT opened at $37.34 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that modulate the tumor microenvironment. The company’s research centers on targeting colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R), a key regulator of tumor-associated macrophages that can promote tumor growth and immune evasion. By selectively inhibiting CSF1R, Cogent Biosciences aims to restore immune surveillance and enhance the efficacy of existing cancer treatments.

The company’s lead asset is an orally bioavailable CSF1R inhibitor that has advanced into early-stage clinical trials for various solid tumors.

