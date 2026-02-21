Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 7.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) were up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.3480. Approximately 7,875,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 26,603,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Coeur Mining News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coeur Mining this week:

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported record full‑year 2025 results (≈$2.1B revenue, ~ $586M GAAP net income, ~$1.0B adjusted EBITDA) and highlighted operating momentum—investors view this as validation of growth and margin improvement. Earnings Highlights

Company reported record full‑year 2025 results (≈$2.1B revenue, ~ $586M GAAP net income, ~$1.0B adjusted EBITDA) and highlighted operating momentum—investors view this as validation of growth and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Q4 free cash flow was strong (reported ~$313M, +66% YoY), boosting the balance sheet (cash ≈$554M; total debt ≈$341M) and lowering financial risk—positive for valuation and ability to fund the New Gold deal. Free Cash Flow Analysis

Q4 free cash flow was strong (reported ~$313M, +66% YoY), boosting the balance sheet (cash ≈$554M; total debt ≈$341M) and lowering financial risk—positive for valuation and ability to fund the New Gold deal. Positive Sentiment: Agreement to acquire New Gold (plus announced board changes) is being presented as transformational—management targets ~10% silver production growth and a path to ~$3B EBITDA in 2026 on a combined basis, which underpins upside expectations. Acquisition/Guidance

Agreement to acquire New Gold (plus announced board changes) is being presented as transformational—management targets ~10% silver production growth and a path to ~$3B EBITDA in 2026 on a combined basis, which underpins upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors materially increased positions in Q4 (large buys by FMR, Norges Bank, Goldman noted), suggesting conviction among major holders that strategy and scale will drive returns. Institutional Activity

Institutional investors materially increased positions in Q4 (large buys by FMR, Norges Bank, Goldman noted), suggesting conviction among major holders that strategy and scale will drive returns. Neutral Sentiment: Sector backdrop remains supportive—non‑ferrous mining outlook and higher precious‑metal prices give leverage to CDE’s silver/gold mix, but metals volatility can swing short‑term returns. Industry Outlook

Sector backdrop remains supportive—non‑ferrous mining outlook and higher precious‑metal prices give leverage to CDE’s silver/gold mix, but metals volatility can swing short‑term returns. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus ($0.35 vs. $0.43), which temporarily dented the headline reaction despite the strong top‑line and cash metrics. EPS Miss

Q4 EPS missed consensus ($0.35 vs. $0.43), which temporarily dented the headline reaction despite the strong top‑line and cash metrics. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Canaccord downgraded CDE from Buy to Hold, which may limit additional near‑term upward re‑ratings until the market sees execution on the acquisition and guidance. Analyst Downgrade

Analyst action: Canaccord downgraded CDE from Buy to Hold, which may limit additional near‑term upward re‑ratings until the market sees execution on the acquisition and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling in recent months (CEO and other officers sold shares), which some investors view as a cautionary signal despite institutional buying. Insider Trades

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Cormark lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 2.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $674.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.70 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.