Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDE. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $27.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $674.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.70 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 84.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,881,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,348 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 608,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 432,683 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,768,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,169,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,368,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,709,000 after acquiring an additional 539,615 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Company reported record full‑year 2025 results (≈$2.1B revenue, ~ $586M GAAP net income, ~$1.0B adjusted EBITDA) and highlighted operating momentum—investors view this as validation of growth and margin improvement. Earnings Highlights

Company reported record full‑year 2025 results (≈$2.1B revenue, ~ $586M GAAP net income, ~$1.0B adjusted EBITDA) and highlighted operating momentum—investors view this as validation of growth and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Q4 free cash flow was strong (reported ~$313M, +66% YoY), boosting the balance sheet (cash ≈$554M; total debt ≈$341M) and lowering financial risk—positive for valuation and ability to fund the New Gold deal. Free Cash Flow Analysis

Q4 free cash flow was strong (reported ~$313M, +66% YoY), boosting the balance sheet (cash ≈$554M; total debt ≈$341M) and lowering financial risk—positive for valuation and ability to fund the New Gold deal. Positive Sentiment: Agreement to acquire New Gold (plus announced board changes) is being presented as transformational—management targets ~10% silver production growth and a path to ~$3B EBITDA in 2026 on a combined basis, which underpins upside expectations. Acquisition/Guidance

Agreement to acquire New Gold (plus announced board changes) is being presented as transformational—management targets ~10% silver production growth and a path to ~$3B EBITDA in 2026 on a combined basis, which underpins upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors materially increased positions in Q4 (large buys by FMR, Norges Bank, Goldman noted), suggesting conviction among major holders that strategy and scale will drive returns. Institutional Activity

Institutional investors materially increased positions in Q4 (large buys by FMR, Norges Bank, Goldman noted), suggesting conviction among major holders that strategy and scale will drive returns. Neutral Sentiment: Sector backdrop remains supportive—non‑ferrous mining outlook and higher precious‑metal prices give leverage to CDE’s silver/gold mix, but metals volatility can swing short‑term returns. Industry Outlook

Sector backdrop remains supportive—non‑ferrous mining outlook and higher precious‑metal prices give leverage to CDE’s silver/gold mix, but metals volatility can swing short‑term returns. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus ($0.35 vs. $0.43), which temporarily dented the headline reaction despite the strong top‑line and cash metrics. EPS Miss

Q4 EPS missed consensus ($0.35 vs. $0.43), which temporarily dented the headline reaction despite the strong top‑line and cash metrics. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Canaccord downgraded CDE from Buy to Hold, which may limit additional near‑term upward re‑ratings until the market sees execution on the acquisition and guidance. Analyst Downgrade

Analyst action: Canaccord downgraded CDE from Buy to Hold, which may limit additional near‑term upward re‑ratings until the market sees execution on the acquisition and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling in recent months (CEO and other officers sold shares), which some investors view as a cautionary signal despite institutional buying. Insider Trades

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

