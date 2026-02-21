Climb Bio, Inc. $CLYM Shares Sold by Persistent Asset Partners Ltd

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,958 shares during the quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings in Climb Bio were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLYM. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Bio during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Climb Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Climb Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Climb Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLYM opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. Climb Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $6.22.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 101,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $290,181.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,396,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,469.48. This trade represents a 3.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 321,672 shares of company stock worth $779,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLYM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Climb Bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Climb Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Climb Bio in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Climb Bio from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Climb Bio Company Profile

Climb Bio Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-mediated disorders. The company’s mission centers on designing biologics with enhanced specificity and functional activity to engage key cellular targets and improve patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

At the heart of Climb Bio’s approach is its proprietary protein engineering platform, which combines mammalian cell display, directed evolution and computational modeling.

