Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF Shares Sold by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up 0.2% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 72.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,768 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 131.3% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 3.7%

CLF stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The mining company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, COO Clifford T. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $2,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 560,529 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,133.34. This represents a 26.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $37,260,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.

The company’s integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.

