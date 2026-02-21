Clearwater Paper Corporation $CLW Shares Bought by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth about $1,907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,443,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steve M. Bowden sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $161,246.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 68,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,880.24. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Clearwater Paper from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

NYSE CLW opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a market cap of $245.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.20. Clearwater Paper Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $30.96.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

Clearwater Paper Corporation is an independent manufacturer of premium tissue and pulp and paperboard products for private-label and commercial customers in North America. The company operates through two core segments: Consumer Products, which produces bathroom tissue, paper towels and other away-from-home tissue products under private-label contracts; and Pulp & Paperboard, which supplies bleached paperboard used in folding cartons, foodservice packaging and specialty paper applications.

The Consumer Products segment services retail grocers, warehouse clubs, online merchants and janitorial distributors, leveraging multiple converting facilities to produce roll and folded tissue items for both household and institutional use.

