Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) CRO Scott Stanley Erickson Sells 74,530 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 74,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,746,983.20. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 138,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,487.20. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 31st, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,454 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $107,252.32.

On Thursday, January 1st, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 44,386 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $1,069,258.74.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -166.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $31.90.

Positive Sentiment: Significant institutional backing remains — large managers (Vanguard, Wellington, T. Rowe, plus a new Starboard stake) have recently increased or established positions, which supports longer‑term demand for the stock. MarketBeat CWAN overview

Significant institutional backing remains — large managers (Vanguard, Wellington, T. Rowe, plus a new Starboard stake) have recently increased or established positions, which supports longer‑term demand for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $24.55 price target (only modest upside from current levels), signaling analyst views are cautious/steady rather than bullish. DA Davidson note via TickerReport

DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $24.55 price target (only modest upside from current levels), signaling analyst views are cautious/steady rather than bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Q4 results and key metrics is mixed — earnings writeups (Zacks, SeattlePI, Yahoo valuation pieces) highlight some operational momentum but leave room for interpretation vs. estimates, so the report did not clearly swing sentiment. Zacks Q4 earnings coverage

Coverage of Q4 results and key metrics is mixed — earnings writeups (Zacks, SeattlePI, Yahoo valuation pieces) highlight some operational momentum but leave room for interpretation vs. estimates, so the report did not clearly swing sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by top executives on Feb. 17–18: CEO Sandeep Sahai, CTO Souvik Das, CFO James Cox, CRO Scott Erickson and another insider each sold substantial blocks (~tens to hundreds of thousands of shares), trimming ownership by double‑digit percentages — this volume can pressure near‑term sentiment even if sales are preplanned. SEC filing (example CEO sale)

Large insider sales by top executives on Feb. 17–18: CEO Sandeep Sahai, CTO Souvik Das, CFO James Cox, CRO Scott Erickson and another insider each sold substantial blocks (~tens to hundreds of thousands of shares), trimming ownership by double‑digit percentages — this volume can pressure near‑term sentiment even if sales are preplanned. Negative Sentiment: Kaskela Law announced an investigation into whether the recently proposed shareholder buyout price is fair, which raises legal/transactional risk and could complicate or reprice the deal for investors. Litigation or a negotiated raise in price would be material. GlobeNewswire: Kaskela investigation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Clearwater Analytics this week:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

