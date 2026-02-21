Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) EVP Sharon Gabriel Sells 3,540 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) EVP Sharon Gabriel sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.07, for a total transaction of $998,527.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,542,049.51. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
Clean Harbors stock opened at $284.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $288.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.96.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Clean Harbors reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS (record revenue cited) and management highlighted PFAS-related growth and ongoing operational investments, which underpins the upbeat near-term narrative. Q4 Earnings Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting targets — Needham raised its price target to $308 and maintained a Buy rating after strong Q4 results, signaling institutional confidence in earnings momentum. Needham Price Target Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $291 (Equal Weight), reflecting revised valuations after the earnings print. This adds incremental analyst support to the stock. Wells Fargo Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisition announced — Clean Harbors agreed to buy Depot Connect International’s Industrial and Rail Services business for about $130M, expanding industrial services exposure and potentially accelerating revenue/EBITDA contribution. Depot Connect Acquisition
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — Clean Harbors will present at the Raymond James conference on March 3, offering additional management access that could clarify strategy and guide sentiment. Conference Participation
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/valuation coverage and deep dives — Several post-earnings write-ups explore CLH’s valuation, buybacks, fleet investment and PFAS growth; useful for investors but not immediate catalysts. Valuation Analysis
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Multiple senior insiders sold stock this week: Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares (SEC filing), CFO Eric Dugas sold 2,788 shares (~14.9% reduction in his position), and EVP Sharon Gabriel sold 3,540 shares (~13.2% reduction). Large insider sales can signal portfolio rebalancing or raise governance/conviction questions. Welch SEC Filing Dugas SEC Filing Gabriel SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed/Lower analyst estimates from Zacks — Zacks cut several near-term and FY estimates (including FY2027 down notably), which could temper expectations and limit upside until guidance clarity is provided.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on CLH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.
Founded in 1980 by Alan S.
