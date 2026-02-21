Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) EVP Sharon Gabriel Sells 3,540 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) EVP Sharon Gabriel sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.07, for a total transaction of $998,527.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,542,049.51. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $284.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $288.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Clean Harbors reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS (record revenue cited) and management highlighted PFAS-related growth and ongoing operational investments, which underpins the upbeat near-term narrative. Q4 Earnings Transcript

Q4 results beat expectations — Clean Harbors reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS (record revenue cited) and management highlighted PFAS-related growth and ongoing operational investments, which underpins the upbeat near-term narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting targets — Needham raised its price target to $308 and maintained a Buy rating after strong Q4 results, signaling institutional confidence in earnings momentum. Needham Price Target Raise

Analysts lifting targets — Needham raised its price target to $308 and maintained a Buy rating after strong Q4 results, signaling institutional confidence in earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $291 (Equal Weight), reflecting revised valuations after the earnings print. This adds incremental analyst support to the stock. Wells Fargo Price Target

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $291 (Equal Weight), reflecting revised valuations after the earnings print. This adds incremental analyst support to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition announced — Clean Harbors agreed to buy Depot Connect International’s Industrial and Rail Services business for about $130M, expanding industrial services exposure and potentially accelerating revenue/EBITDA contribution. Depot Connect Acquisition

Acquisition announced — Clean Harbors agreed to buy Depot Connect International’s Industrial and Rail Services business for about $130M, expanding industrial services exposure and potentially accelerating revenue/EBITDA contribution. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — Clean Harbors will present at the Raymond James conference on March 3, offering additional management access that could clarify strategy and guide sentiment. Conference Participation

Investor outreach — Clean Harbors will present at the Raymond James conference on March 3, offering additional management access that could clarify strategy and guide sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/valuation coverage and deep dives — Several post-earnings write-ups explore CLH’s valuation, buybacks, fleet investment and PFAS growth; useful for investors but not immediate catalysts. Valuation Analysis

Analyst/valuation coverage and deep dives — Several post-earnings write-ups explore CLH’s valuation, buybacks, fleet investment and PFAS growth; useful for investors but not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Multiple senior insiders sold stock this week: Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares (SEC filing), CFO Eric Dugas sold 2,788 shares (~14.9% reduction in his position), and EVP Sharon Gabriel sold 3,540 shares (~13.2% reduction). Large insider sales can signal portfolio rebalancing or raise governance/conviction questions. Welch SEC Filing Dugas SEC Filing Gabriel SEC Filing

Insider selling — Multiple senior insiders sold stock this week: Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares (SEC filing), CFO Eric Dugas sold 2,788 shares (~14.9% reduction in his position), and EVP Sharon Gabriel sold 3,540 shares (~13.2% reduction). Large insider sales can signal portfolio rebalancing or raise governance/conviction questions. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/Lower analyst estimates from Zacks — Zacks cut several near-term and FY estimates (including FY2027 down notably), which could temper expectations and limit upside until guidance clarity is provided.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

