Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Price

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.89.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 14.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $15.42 on Friday, reaching $94.17. 15,769,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 6,560 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $577,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,389.26. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $931,591.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,337.50. This trade represents a 43.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,318 shares of company stock worth $2,967,254. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.0% in the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,595,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,817,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 522.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $153,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,937 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,167 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $104,700,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Akamai Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.