Citigroup Inc. Purchases 334,181 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 144.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 565,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $273,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longbow Finance SA lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 16,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,635,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR opened at $408.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.61. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $288.63 and a one year high of $526.19.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $372.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.22 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 10.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $518.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

