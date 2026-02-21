Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and traded as high as $11.37. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 42,427 shares traded.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, acquires and commercializes prescription products in respiratory and dermatology markets. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on in-licensing established therapies and launching them under its own commercial infrastructure in North America.

In the respiratory segment, Cipher markets generic inhalation therapies for conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

