Christopher Vanderhook Sells 4,722 Shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $43,395.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,993.81. This trade represents a 56.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Christopher Vanderhook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 3,279 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $30,068.43.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,079 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $37,771.54.
- On Friday, December 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,500 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $29,475.00.
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $58,700.00.
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 9,102 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $106,493.40.
Viant Technology Stock Performance
Viant Technology stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.
Institutional Trading of Viant Technology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSP shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (up from $14.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viant Technology
Key Viant Technology News
Here are the key news stories impacting Viant Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains generally supportive: consensus ratings skew toward “Buy” with an average target around $18.57, which provides upside context for buyers. Analyst Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional activity shows modest accumulation in recent quarters (new/sized-up positions by several managers), but positions are tiny in dollar terms and unlikely to move fundamentals by themselves. Institutional Trading
- Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Capital V LLC sold large blocks (totaling roughly 36,240 shares across Feb. 17–19 at about $9.17–$9.26), materially reducing its stake; such concentrated selling can add supply pressure and hurt sentiment. Capital V LLC Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: COO Christopher Vanderhook sold ~12,080 shares across Feb. 17–19 (average prices ≈ $9.17–$9.26), cutting his reported holdings substantially; executive selling can trigger short‑term investor concern about insider conviction. COO Form 4
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.
Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Viant Technology
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.