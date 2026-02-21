Christopher Vanderhook Sells 4,722 Shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $43,395.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,993.81. This trade represents a 56.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Vanderhook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 3,279 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $30,068.43.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,079 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $37,771.54.

On Friday, December 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,500 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $29,475.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $58,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 9,102 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $106,493.40.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Viant Technology stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 287.6% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSP shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (up from $14.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Key Viant Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viant Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains generally supportive: consensus ratings skew toward “Buy” with an average target around $18.57, which provides upside context for buyers. Analyst Coverage

Analyst coverage remains generally supportive: consensus ratings skew toward “Buy” with an average target around $18.57, which provides upside context for buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional activity shows modest accumulation in recent quarters (new/sized-up positions by several managers), but positions are tiny in dollar terms and unlikely to move fundamentals by themselves. Institutional Trading

Small institutional activity shows modest accumulation in recent quarters (new/sized-up positions by several managers), but positions are tiny in dollar terms and unlikely to move fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Capital V LLC sold large blocks (totaling roughly 36,240 shares across Feb. 17–19 at about $9.17–$9.26), materially reducing its stake; such concentrated selling can add supply pressure and hurt sentiment. Capital V LLC Form 4

Major shareholder Capital V LLC sold large blocks (totaling roughly 36,240 shares across Feb. 17–19 at about $9.17–$9.26), materially reducing its stake; such concentrated selling can add supply pressure and hurt sentiment. Negative Sentiment: COO Christopher Vanderhook sold ~12,080 shares across Feb. 17–19 (average prices ≈ $9.17–$9.26), cutting his reported holdings substantially; executive selling can trigger short‑term investor concern about insider conviction. COO Form 4

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

