Cetus Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $15.68 Million (CETUS)

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Cetus Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and $3.07 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cetus Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cetus Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cetus Protocol

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 909,782,608 tokens. Cetus Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol. The official website for Cetus Protocol is www.cetus.zone.

Buying and Selling Cetus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 909,782,608 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.01672583 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $2,622,114.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

