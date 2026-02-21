Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and traded as high as $52.48. Central Securities shares last traded at $52.47, with a volume of 48,976 shares.

Central Securities Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

About Central Securities

(Get Free Report)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.