Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Posts Earnings Results

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of C$531.63 million during the quarter.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$26.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.44. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.72 and a 52-week high of C$27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cormark raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada.

