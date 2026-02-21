CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0035 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $61.08 thousand worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.00349255 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $61,504.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

