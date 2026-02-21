CarGurus, Inc. $CARG Position Trimmed by Vitruvian Partners LLP

Vitruvian Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 472,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,960 shares during the period. CarGurus accounts for about 12.2% of Vitruvian Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vitruvian Partners LLP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $17,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 25.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 3.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 113.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,420 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 37.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and strong profitability: CarGurus reported $0.63 EPS vs. $0.61 consensus and showed healthy margins and return on equity, giving confidence in earnings quality. MarketBeat: Q4 results

Q4 EPS beat and strong profitability: CarGurus reported $0.63 EPS vs. $0.61 consensus and showed healthy margins and return on equity, giving confidence in earnings quality. Positive Sentiment: Raised revenue guidance for FY2026 and Q1: Management set FY revenue around $997.7M–$1.0B (above consensus ~$970.9M) and Q1 revenue guidance $240.5M–$245.5M (slightly above the $238.8M consensus), which supports top-line momentum. GlobeNewswire: Earnings release

Raised revenue guidance for FY2026 and Q1: Management set FY revenue around $997.7M–$1.0B (above consensus ~$970.9M) and Q1 revenue guidance $240.5M–$245.5M (slightly above the $238.8M consensus), which supports top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Share buyback support: CarGurus repurchased ~ $350M in 2025 and announced a new $250M repurchase program for 2026 — a clear capital-return signal that can lift EPS and shareholder value. GlobeNewswire: Buyback details

Share buyback support: CarGurus repurchased ~ $350M in 2025 and announced a new $250M repurchase program for 2026 — a clear capital-return signal that can lift EPS and shareholder value. Positive Sentiment: AI and international growth narrative: Management is accelerating AI-driven product launches and emphasizing international expansion, which analysts highlight as multi-year growth drivers. Seeking Alpha: AI & guidance

AI and international growth narrative: Management is accelerating AI-driven product launches and emphasizing international expansion, which analysts highlight as multi-year growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed guidance nuance — EPS vs. revenue: Q1 EPS guide (0.520–0.580) centers near/barely under consensus (0.560), while revenue guidance is modestly above consensus — investors should watch upcoming quarters to see if EPS catches up to revenue strength. Company slide deck

Mixed guidance nuance — EPS vs. revenue: Q1 EPS guide (0.520–0.580) centers near/barely under consensus (0.560), while revenue guidance is modestly above consensus — investors should watch upcoming quarters to see if EPS catches up to revenue strength. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss in quarter: Reported Q4 revenue ($209.1M) came in well below the consensus (~$239M), which tempers the EPS beat and may worry revenue-focused investors. MarketBeat: Revenue details

Revenue miss in quarter: Reported Q4 revenue ($209.1M) came in well below the consensus (~$239M), which tempers the EPS beat and may worry revenue-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cuts: RBC and DA Davidson trimmed targets (RBC $40→$34; DA Davidson $37.50→$33.50), which can cap near-term upside despite some analysts retaining positive ratings. The Fly: RBC note

Analyst price-target cuts: RBC and DA Davidson trimmed targets (RBC $40→$34; DA Davidson $37.50→$33.50), which can cap near-term upside despite some analysts retaining positive ratings. Negative Sentiment: Data-security headline: An alleged breach (1.7M records) reported by ShinyHunters creates reputational and potential regulatory risk; investors may view this as a short-term headwind. MSN: Data-breach report

CARG opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.07 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 16.60%.The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. CarGurus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $37.50 to $33.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, CEO Jason Trevisan sold 16,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $645,702.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 630,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,601,446.66. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $52,985.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,586.62. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 49,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,494 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company’s core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

