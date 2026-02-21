Capital Llc Sells 14,167 Shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Capital Llc sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $130,194.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,096 shares in the company, valued at $101,972.24. The trade was a 56.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DSP opened at $9.50 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $593.09 million, a PE ratio of 86.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Viant Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 44,357 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 912,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 382,664 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Viant Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 205,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Viant Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Viant Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains generally supportive: consensus ratings skew toward “Buy” with an average target around $18.57, which provides upside context for buyers. Analyst Coverage

Analyst coverage remains generally supportive: consensus ratings skew toward “Buy” with an average target around $18.57, which provides upside context for buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional activity shows modest accumulation in recent quarters (new/sized-up positions by several managers), but positions are tiny in dollar terms and unlikely to move fundamentals by themselves. Institutional Trading

Small institutional activity shows modest accumulation in recent quarters (new/sized-up positions by several managers), but positions are tiny in dollar terms and unlikely to move fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Capital V LLC sold large blocks (totaling roughly 36,240 shares across Feb. 17–19 at about $9.17–$9.26), materially reducing its stake; such concentrated selling can add supply pressure and hurt sentiment. Capital V LLC Form 4

Major shareholder Capital V LLC sold large blocks (totaling roughly 36,240 shares across Feb. 17–19 at about $9.17–$9.26), materially reducing its stake; such concentrated selling can add supply pressure and hurt sentiment. Negative Sentiment: COO Christopher Vanderhook sold ~12,080 shares across Feb. 17–19 (average prices ≈ $9.17–$9.26), cutting his reported holdings substantially; executive selling can trigger short‑term investor concern about insider conviction. COO Form 4

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

