Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $123.32 and last traded at $121.16. 4,724,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 4,746,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.20 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.Cameco’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Cameco by 30,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

