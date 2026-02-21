Calvert International Responsible Index ETF $CVIE Shares Bought by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Calvert International Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVIE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,001 shares during the quarter. Calvert International Responsible Index ETF comprises 6.4% of Rossby Financial LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rossby Financial LCC owned 0.08% of Calvert International Responsible Index ETF worth $19,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calvert International Responsible Index ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 87,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the period.

Get Calvert International Responsible Index ETF alerts:

Calvert International Responsible Index ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA CVIE opened at $79.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.49. Calvert International Responsible Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $79.41.

Calvert International Responsible Index ETF Company Profile

The Calvert International Responsible Index ETF (CVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Calvert International Responsible index, a market-cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large-cap stocks from the developed markets outside of the US CVIE was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calvert International Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calvert International Responsible Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calvert International Responsible Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.