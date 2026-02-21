California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) Head-To-Head Analysis

California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for California International Bank, N.A. and California BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 0.00 California BanCorp 1 0 3 1 2.80

Institutional & Insider Ownership

California BanCorp has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.12%. Given California BanCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

55.4% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of California BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and California BanCorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California International Bank, N.A. $5.09 million 7.03 N/A N/A N/A California BanCorp $237.07 million 2.58 $63.06 million $1.93 9.82

California BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Profitability

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A California BanCorp 26.60% 11.51% 1.57%

Summary

California BanCorp beats California International Bank, N.A. on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

About California BanCorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

