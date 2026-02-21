Brokerages Set United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) PT at $6.08

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.0833.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAMY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Antimony Stock Down 4.0%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter worth $713,000. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its stake in United States Antimony by 180.2% in the second quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 328,000 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 126,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 90,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -739.00 and a beta of 0.10. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single‐mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

