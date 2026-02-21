Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of VTOL opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. Bristow Group has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

In other news, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,790. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Bristow Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Bristow Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow’s operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

