Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 5,763 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 5,763 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $97,567.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 214,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,544.83. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Thursday, February 19th, Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $70,964.01.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze News Summary

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.25 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Braze this week:

Positive Sentiment: Battery Management disclosed a roughly $25 million purchase of BRZE shares (an increase of 839,864 shares), which materially boosted the fund’s quarter‑end position and provides a clear institutional demand signal. Fund Discloses $25 Million Braze Stock Investment Amid 60% Share Plunge

Battery Management disclosed a roughly $25 million purchase of BRZE shares (an increase of 839,864 shares), which materially boosted the fund’s quarter‑end position and provides a clear institutional demand signal. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest figures show “0 shares” and NaN changes for mid-February with a 0.0 days‑to‑cover — this appears to be a data or reporting anomaly rather than a meaningful change in market positioning. Monitor filings or exchange data for a corrected readout before treating this as directional.

Reported short-interest figures show “0 shares” and NaN changes for mid-February with a 0.0 days‑to‑cover — this appears to be a data or reporting anomaly rather than a meaningful change in market positioning. Monitor filings or exchange data for a corrected readout before treating this as directional. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold stock over Feb 18–19, representing a visible amount of insider supply (roughly 60,676 shares sold for aggregate proceeds ~ $1.03M): CEO William Magnuson (26,413 shares), CTO Jonathan Hyman (7,391), General Counsel Susan Wiseman (9,930 across two trades), Astha Malik (14,049), and CAO Pankaj Malik (2,893). Large or clustered insider sales can be interpreted negatively by the market even when they may be for diversification or tax reasons. Relevant SEC filings: CEO CEO Form 4 , CTO CTO Form 4 , GC/other insiders GC Form 4 , Astha Malik Form 4 , CAO CAO Form 4

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 592.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,105,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,019 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 443.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,404,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,941,000 after buying an additional 1,145,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 421.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,087 shares during the last quarter. Battery Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 70.2% during the third quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 238.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,429,000 after acquiring an additional 951,674 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRZE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.