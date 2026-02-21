Brambles Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.33 (ASX:BXB)

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.327 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 135.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.
Brambles Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.
About Brambles
