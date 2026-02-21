Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,784 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 0.9% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

NYSE BSX opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.69 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

