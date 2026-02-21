Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.7920, with a volume of 396683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Borr Drilling News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Borr Drilling this week:

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BORR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.60) on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Borr Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Borr Drilling Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BORR. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 140,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,810,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 3,471,979 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling is an international offshore drilling contractor providing premium jack-up drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Established in 2016 and incorporated in Bermuda with headquarters in Hamilton, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BORR. Borr Drilling focuses exclusively on the ownership and operation of mobile offshore jack-up rigs, catering to exploration and production drilling projects in both mature and emerging hydrocarbon regions.

The company’s core business activities encompass the long-term contracting of high-specification jack-up rigs suitable for shallow-to-intermediate water depths.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.