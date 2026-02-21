Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Boot Barn worth $35,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 134.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Boot Barn by 164.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $229,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,926.58. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

NYSE BOOT opened at $199.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.92. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $210.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79. The firm had revenue of $705.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.10%.The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

