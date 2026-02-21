Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Releases Earnings Results

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $118.25 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $48.02 on Friday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based residential landlord specializing in multi-family rental apartments and manufactured home communities. The trust’s business model centers on acquiring, developing and managing residential properties that deliver stable, long-term cash flows. Boardwalk’s portfolio has historically included tens of thousands of residential suites and home sites spread across key Canadian markets.

The company’s core activities encompass property acquisition, asset management, and day-to-day property operations.

