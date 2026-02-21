BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) One Day Volume Tops $212.89 Thousand

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. BlackCardCoin has a market capitalization of $714.25 thousand and approximately $212.89 thousand worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin’s launch date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @bccoinofficial. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.06918254 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $208,115.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCardCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

